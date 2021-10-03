CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, KS

Whiting calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(WHITING, KS) Live events are coming to Whiting.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Whiting:

BOOzetacular

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

Feeling Spooky? Thursday, October 28th, enjoy 10% off all alcohol for our BOOzetacular event! All through the month of October we will have unique specialty drinks to try - then Join us on October...

Blessing of Pets

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us for the Blessing of Pets. We will have a blessing of the pets at 1:30 pm. There will be door prizes, admission is free, and lots of fun.

MHPMA Varsity Football @ Atchison County

Effingham, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Atchison County (Effingham, KS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (Atchison, KS) on Friday, October 1 @ 7p.

Shocktail Party

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS

Shocktail Party at Oak Roots, 501 Ohio Ave, Holton, KS 66436, Holton, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 04:30 pm to 11:00 pm

HSFB: Valley Heights at Jackson Heights

Holton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12719 266th Rd, Holton, KS

Twin Valley League Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY. Coverage of high school football is available via kndyradio.com, our mobile app, TuneIn App (Search KNDY) and on your smart speaker, just...

