Mitchell, OR

Live events on the horizon in Mitchell

 6 days ago

(MITCHELL, OR) Mitchell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mitchell:

Casino Night Fundraiser

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Kiwanis Club of Prineville Casino Night Fundraiser. Tickets $45 includes $20 play money, food and a drink. All money raised will stay in Prineville to benefit the children and youth of Crook County.

Basic Self Defense

Prineville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 211 N Main St, Prineville, OR

This is a 4 class series that is progressive learning each class. Paul Pyle will teach you basic self defense. Space is limited and pre registration is required. This class is open to anyone 13...

Lookout Mountain Trail Hike

Prineville, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3160 NE Third Street, Prineville, OR 97754

Autumn colors on display along the Lookout Mountain Trail in Ochocos National Forest.

Mitchell, OR
With Mitchell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

