Farlington, KS

Live events on the horizon in Farlington

Farlington Daily
 6 days ago

(FARLINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Farlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2jUO_0cFqQFx100

Wednesday Night Line Dance Lessons

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 US-69, Pittsburg, KS

Join us every Wednesday night @ the Dirty Mule for Line Dance class. 7-9pm & just $5 per dancer. No charge to enter if you are not dancing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nKQB_0cFqQFx100

TOAST Board Game Night

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 N Broadway suite d, Pittsburg, KS

Join us for a fun Board Game Night! Bring your own board/card game or play from our selection. We’ll have themes some nights but you are welcome to do as you please. Once a month, first Thursday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBGCr_0cFqQFx100

Midwest Trumpet Festival

Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1711 S Homer St, Pittsburg, KS

Buy your tickets in person at the PSU Ticket Office, Room 137 in the Weede Building, 1701 S. Homer, online, or by calling 620-235-4796.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGHLJ_0cFqQFx100

Girard Fall Festival Fun Run

Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Girard, KS

The Girard Fall Festival Fun Run is on Saturday October 16, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCqbQ_0cFqQFx100

Celebration of Life

Frontenac, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 230 E McKay St, Frontenac, KS

Nancy A. Howell, 76, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021. Whether you knew her as Nancy, Miss Nancy, fancy Nancy, crazy Nancy, or even Mom we all agree she was genuinely...

#Live Events#Ks Join#Sun Oct 10#The Psu Ticket Office
Farlington, KS
