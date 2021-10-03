Live events on the horizon in Farlington

(FARLINGTON, KS) Live events are coming to Farlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farlington:

Wednesday Night Line Dance Lessons Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 US-69, Pittsburg, KS

Join us every Wednesday night @ the Dirty Mule for Line Dance class. 7-9pm & just $5 per dancer. No charge to enter if you are not dancing.

TOAST Board Game Night Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 N Broadway suite d, Pittsburg, KS

Join us for a fun Board Game Night! Bring your own board/card game or play from our selection. We’ll have themes some nights but you are welcome to do as you please. Once a month, first Thursday...

Midwest Trumpet Festival Pittsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1711 S Homer St, Pittsburg, KS

Buy your tickets in person at the PSU Ticket Office, Room 137 in the Weede Building, 1701 S. Homer, online, or by calling 620-235-4796.

Girard Fall Festival Fun Run Girard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Girard, KS

The Girard Fall Festival Fun Run is on Saturday October 16, 2021.

Celebration of Life Frontenac, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 230 E McKay St, Frontenac, KS

Nancy A. Howell, 76, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021. Whether you knew her as Nancy, Miss Nancy, fancy Nancy, crazy Nancy, or even Mom we all agree she was genuinely...