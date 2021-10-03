Live events coming up in Gatewood

(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gatewood:

Return of The Grateful Headz Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 304 Jefferson St, Doniphan, MO

Grateful Headz is proud to present you. RETURN OF THE GRATEFUL HEADZ. Same great location same awesome people. Come on out and enjoy 3 days of festivities with the Headz. We will have 3 days of...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Cleveland, OH 72529

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Eagle Bluff Trail Workday Ellsinore, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Ellsinore, MO

Join the Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition in partnership with the US Forest Service, Mark Twain National Forest for a trail maintenance workday on the Eagle Bluff Trail. We will be logging out down...

Duck Club/Home with 6.33 Acres +/- on Black River Corning, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath mobile home with large 24X24 sq. ft. addition. 1452 square feet total. Central heat and air, city water and septic. This cabin will be sold furnished with all appliances, as well...

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5421 US-62, Pocahontas, AR

We would like to invite you to join us for our Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 31st from 6-8 P.M. Bring your friends and family and come drive thru for fellowship, candy, and encouragement!