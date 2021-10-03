Presho events coming soon

(PRESHO, SD) Presho is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presho:

Starr Chief Eagle - Storyteller & Hoop Dancer Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 E Church St, Pierre, SD

Starr Chief Eagle is a Lakota Artist and Hoop Dance Extraordinaire. Starr has performed throughout the world. She began hoop dancing before she could walk & learned from her father, Dallas Chief...

Fort Pierre Horse Racing Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

COME OUT AND FEEL THE HOOFBEAT. Sponsored by the Verendrye Benevolent Association, 16 Races with over $100,000 in Purses & Incentives, Pari Mutual Wagering, Gift Card Drawings Between Races, $5.00...

A Little Piece of Heaven Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

An unlikely relationship is forged in the quirky tourist shop called “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Restless biker Mike, who works in the shop, finds a friend in the sassy elderly Lily, although...

Re-Grand Opening Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Re-Grand Opening at Chamberlain, South Dakota, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 12:00 pm

Halloween Trivia Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2013 Eastgate Ave, Pierre, SD

Register your teams of 4-6 for a fun night of trivia! Prizes, drink specials, and a chance to win a hefty bar tab!