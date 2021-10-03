CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presho, SD

Presho events coming soon

Presho Daily
Presho Daily
 6 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) Presho is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presho:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D04zl_0cFqQDBZ00

Starr Chief Eagle - Storyteller & Hoop Dancer

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 E Church St, Pierre, SD

Starr Chief Eagle is a Lakota Artist and Hoop Dance Extraordinaire. Starr has performed throughout the world. She began hoop dancing before she could walk & learned from her father, Dallas Chief...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPO7b_0cFqQDBZ00

Fort Pierre Horse Racing

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 Casey Tibbs St, Fort Pierre, SD

COME OUT AND FEEL THE HOOFBEAT. Sponsored by the Verendrye Benevolent Association, 16 Races with over $100,000 in Purses & Incentives, Pari Mutual Wagering, Gift Card Drawings Between Races, $5.00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRrsI_0cFqQDBZ00

A Little Piece of Heaven

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

An unlikely relationship is forged in the quirky tourist shop called “A Little Piece of Heaven.” Restless biker Mike, who works in the shop, finds a friend in the sassy elderly Lily, although...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fg6tl_0cFqQDBZ00

Re-Grand Opening

Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Re-Grand Opening at Chamberlain, South Dakota, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4Cl5_0cFqQDBZ00

Halloween Trivia

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2013 Eastgate Ave, Pierre, SD

Register your teams of 4-6 for a fun night of trivia! Prizes, drink specials, and a chance to win a hefty bar tab!

#Live Events#E Church St#Lakota Artist#Hoop Dance#Hoofbeat#Purses Incentives#Pari Mutual Wagering
With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

