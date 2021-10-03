CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernwood, ID

Events on the Fernwood calendar

Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 6 days ago

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104FsP_0cFqQCIq00

Learn to Write Fiction: World-Building

Potlatch, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1010 Onaway Rd, Potlatch, ID

Learn to create cultures, languages, the physical world and its maps, aliens and other creatures as well as magic systems and technology for your sci-fi or fantasy novel in a seven week course.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srPSZ_0cFqQCIq00

Memorial Service

St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Valorie Irene Furrow Simpson (35) gained her angel wings on August 26, 2021. She was born to John and Beckie Place on November 24, 1985, in Yakima, WA. Valorie grew up in Yakima and graduated from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efX79_0cFqQCIq00

Queen of Hearts Sandwich

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Queen of Hearts Sandwich SUNDAY – THURSDAY | 11 AM – CLOSE $15.95 Black forest ham, […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmOvr_0cFqQCIq00

Harrison Library Presents: Jerry Barlow Celtic Fingerstyle Guitar

Harrison, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 111 S Coeur d'Alene Ave, Harrison, ID

Acclaimed Celtic fingerstyle guitarist Jerry Barlow is a virtuoso musician, a warm and […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vjct_0cFqQCIq00

Trunk-or-Treat

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Have a fun and safe Halloween! We are bringing back Trunk-or-Treat in our parking lot for 2021. Come dressed in your best costume, and be sure to bring a bag with lots of room for candy...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potlatch, ID
City
Fernwood, ID
Local
Idaho Government
City
Worley, ID
City
Kellogg, ID
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Wa#Celtic#Sun Oct 10
Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
33
Followers
235
Post
346
Views
ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy