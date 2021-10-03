Events on the Fernwood calendar

(FERNWOOD, ID) Fernwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

Learn to Write Fiction: World-Building Potlatch, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1010 Onaway Rd, Potlatch, ID

Learn to create cultures, languages, the physical world and its maps, aliens and other creatures as well as magic systems and technology for your sci-fi or fantasy novel in a seven week course.

Memorial Service St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Valorie Irene Furrow Simpson (35) gained her angel wings on August 26, 2021. She was born to John and Beckie Place on November 24, 1985, in Yakima, WA. Valorie grew up in Yakima and graduated from...

Queen of Hearts Sandwich Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Queen of Hearts Sandwich SUNDAY – THURSDAY | 11 AM – CLOSE $15.95 Black forest ham, […]

Harrison Library Presents: Jerry Barlow Celtic Fingerstyle Guitar Harrison, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 111 S Coeur d'Alene Ave, Harrison, ID

Acclaimed Celtic fingerstyle guitarist Jerry Barlow is a virtuoso musician, a warm and […]

Trunk-or-Treat Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Have a fun and safe Halloween! We are bringing back Trunk-or-Treat in our parking lot for 2021. Come dressed in your best costume, and be sure to bring a bag with lots of room for candy...