Reydon calendar: What's coming up

(REYDON, OK) Reydon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Reydon area:

The Pink Pineapple @ The Ackley Park Flea Market Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Elk City, OK

The Pink Pineapple @ The Ackley Park Flea Market at Ackley Park Rd, Elk City, OK 73644, United States on Fri Oct 01 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Oct 03 2021 at 04:00 pm

Main Street Halloween on Main Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

Fundamentals of De-escalation Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 Wentern Drive, Elk City, OK 73644

This course is a necessity for any agency looking to expand on the ever-changing expectations of de-escalation.

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

Officer Colt Lowry Benefit WOD Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Officer Colt Lowry Benefit WOD at 504 W 20th St, Elk City, OK 73644-6820, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 am to 03:00 pm