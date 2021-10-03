CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock River, WY

Rock River calendar: Events coming up

Rock River Today
Rock River Today
 6 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Live events are coming to Rock River.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rock River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELSwx_0cFqQAXO00

MAKE YOUR OWN CREPE

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

MAKE YOUR OWN CREPE That's right #Laradise now you can try your hand at spinning out a crepe on one of our professional size crepe plates. Spots are limited so reserve now!!! Every Thursday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSKCQ_0cFqQAXO00

2021 Wyoming Articulation Summit

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, WY

View the Save the Date flyer. hr DATE: Friday, October 8, 2021 LOCATION: virtual, Zoom Webinar (link to be provided) TIME: 9am MDT ABOUT: The Wyoming Articulation Summit is an annual statewide...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDEFY_0cFqQAXO00

LRH Pie-in-the-Sky Fundraiser

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 603 East University Avenue, Laramie, WY 82072

Purchase tickets Laramie Reproductive Health's annual "Pie In The Sky" fundraiser!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3nFC_0cFqQAXO00

Sunday Happy Hour BINGO

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 404 S 4th St, Laramie, WY

Come play BINGO! All ages welcome. Cash pot: $2 a card or $5 for 3 cards. Winners take the cash and walk away with various prizes. 10% goes to a monthly featured charity.

Learn More

The Big Lebowski

Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 710 E. Garfrield st, Laramie, WY 82070

Our annual screening is back!! Come drink some white russians with us!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
City
Rock River, WY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Live Events#Save#Zoom Webinar#Sun Oct 10#Wy 82070#Russians
Rock River Today

Rock River Today

Rock River, WY
7
Followers
249
Post
598
Views
ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy