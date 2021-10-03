Live events on the horizon in Lottie

(LOTTIE, LA) Live events are coming to Lottie.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lottie:

Pointe Coupee Parish AITC Workshop — Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 208 E Main St, New Roads, LA

Pre-K through 12th grade teachers, grow your curriculum with Louisiana Ag in the Classroom! Sow seeds of curiosity and understanding of our food, fiber and fuel systems among your students. Attend...

October Sunset Dinner Experience Henderson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1337 Henderson Levee Rd, Henderson, LA

This October, we’re offering the perfect dinner date night or gathering for you, your significant other or your friends. Enjoy an evening cruise through the swamp while witnessing the beauty of an...

False River Antique Mall Fall Fest New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

False River Antique Mall Fall Fest is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor open air market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings...

Teach a Child to Fish Day Fordoche, Louisiana Fordoche, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Pond Hopper Nation's Teach A Child To Fish Day is a family-friendly fishing event for children aged 4-17! Create lifelong memories with your family! View details about the event below. #FROM4TO4EVER

Live Cajun Jam with Forest Huval @ Bayou Teche Brewing Sunday 2-5! Arnaudville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville, LA

Live Cajun Jam with Forest Huval @ Bayou Teche Brewing Sunday 2-5! Craft Beer & Wood Fired Pizza! Sunday @ 2 Grab your instruments & join the Jam! Enjoy fresh pints, hot wood-fired pizza made with...