What’s up Arthur: Local events calendar

(ARTHUR, NE) Arthur is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arthur:

Jack Willhite Rock n' Roll Comedy Show Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 519 E 1st St, Ogallala, NE

Professional rock-vocal impressionist and stand-up comedian Jack Willhite brings you absurd, twisted, high-energy, hilarious parodies of your favorite rock acts like AC/DC, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top...

Southern Fryed at Driftwood w/special guest Nate Keim Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

Southern Fryed returns to Ogallala to rock the Driftwood with special guest Nate Keim!

Adult Fall Craft Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Join us for an adult crafting evening in painting a fall craft. The class is free, limit one craft per person. 20 spots available, must register! To register: Call 308-284-4354 Email Kasia...