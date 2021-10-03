CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur, NE

What’s up Arthur: Local events calendar

Arthur Journal
Arthur Journal
 6 days ago

(ARTHUR, NE) Arthur is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Arthur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbRTu_0cFqQ8rB00

Jack Willhite Rock n' Roll Comedy Show

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 519 E 1st St, Ogallala, NE

Professional rock-vocal impressionist and stand-up comedian Jack Willhite brings you absurd, twisted, high-energy, hilarious parodies of your favorite rock acts like AC/DC, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrjSl_0cFqQ8rB00

Southern Fryed at Driftwood w/special guest Nate Keim

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

Southern Fryed returns to Ogallala to rock the Driftwood with special guest Nate Keim!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FakeA_0cFqQ8rB00

Adult Fall Craft

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

Join us for an adult crafting evening in painting a fall craft. The class is free, limit one craft per person. 20 spots available, must register! To register: Call 308-284-4354 Email Kasia...

Arthur Journal

Arthur Journal

Arthur, NE
ABOUT

With Arthur Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

