What’s up Mooreton: Local events calendar

Dakota Magic Convention Center Hankinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 16849 102nd St SE, Hankinson, ND

ZooBoo Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1004 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND

Kids come trick or treat on jack-o-lantern lit pathways in the Chahinkapa Zoo! This is a favorite fall event! You must bring your mom, dad, or other adult. $5/person

8 Week Beginner Guitar Class Kindred, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Learn to play guitar in 8 weeks! All ages welcome! Positive and encouraging environment.

COVID-19 & Flu Vaccine Event Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 332 2nd Ave N, Wahpeton, ND

Getting vaccinated is your best defense against the flu and COVID-19. It’s time to help protect you and your loved ones from illness. The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months...

10th Annual Chili Feed Fundraiser Breckenridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 225 5th St S, Breckenridge, MN

Serving Chili with Fixings, Dinner Rolls, Cookies and Beverages FREE WILL DONATION **After the sell-out success of last couple of years, we are busy planning to accommodate a larger crowd this...