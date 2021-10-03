CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooreton, ND

What’s up Mooreton: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(MOORETON, ND) Mooreton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mooreton area:

Dakota Magic Convention Center

Hankinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 16849 102nd St SE, Hankinson, ND

Dakota Magic Convention Center is on Facebook. To connect with Dakota Magic Convention Center, join Facebook today.

ZooBoo

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1004 R J Hughes Dr, Wahpeton, ND

Kids come trick or treat on jack-o-lantern lit pathways in the Chahinkapa Zoo! This is a favorite fall event! You must bring your mom, dad, or other adult. $5/person

8 Week Beginner Guitar Class

Kindred, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Learn to play guitar in 8 weeks! All ages welcome! Positive and encouraging environment.

COVID-19 & Flu Vaccine Event

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 332 2nd Ave N, Wahpeton, ND

Getting vaccinated is your best defense against the flu and COVID-19. It’s time to help protect you and your loved ones from illness. The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months...

10th Annual Chili Feed Fundraiser

Breckenridge, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 225 5th St S, Breckenridge, MN

Serving Chili with Fixings, Dinner Rolls, Cookies and Beverages FREE WILL DONATION **After the sell-out success of last couple of years, we are busy planning to accommodate a larger crowd this...

Mooreton, ND
