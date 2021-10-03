Live events coming up in Effie

(EFFIE, MN) Effie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Effie:

Greenie Ghoul 5k Fun Run Coleraine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Greenway Amateur Hockey Association is hosting a Halloween Fun Run on October 31st @11:00 am at the Hodgins Berardo Arena. There will be a 5k and 2 shorter options for the goblins who do not...

Sunset Reins Equine Center, LLC's Event Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Almen · Hosted by Sunset Reins Equine Center, LLC div

E-Meeting-Lawrence Lake AFG Bovey, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 34394 Co Rd 336, Bovey, MN

Temporary electronic meeting available during COVID-19 pandemic meeting ID 299 939 476 PASSCODE 972741 PHONE 929-205-6099 Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.

2nd Year Advanced Class Session 1 Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN

The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...

Sunday School Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

We offer Sunday School classes for all ages each week at 9:00 am. Make plans to attend!