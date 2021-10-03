CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effie, MN

Live events coming up in Effie

 6 days ago

(EFFIE, MN) Effie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Effie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmZDR_0cFqQ65j00

Greenie Ghoul 5k Fun Run

Coleraine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Greenway Amateur Hockey Association is hosting a Halloween Fun Run on October 31st @11:00 am at the Hodgins Berardo Arena. There will be a 5k and 2 shorter options for the goblins who do not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vFjV_0cFqQ65j00

Sunset Reins Equine Center, LLC's Event

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Almen · Hosted by Sunset Reins Equine Center, LLC div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gztgl_0cFqQ65j00

E-Meeting-Lawrence Lake AFG

Bovey, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 34394 Co Rd 336, Bovey, MN

Temporary electronic meeting available during COVID-19 pandemic meeting ID 299 939 476 PASSCODE 972741 PHONE 929-205-6099 Questions? Contact: 218-999-4679.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VffRr_0cFqQ65j00

2nd Year Advanced Class Session 1

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 36105 MN-6, Deer River, MN

The advanced class is a 10-month course offered to a limited number of participants. Students meet once a month January through October for a 2 -hour class. Classes during the winter months...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3RIM_0cFqQ65j00

Sunday School

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

We offer Sunday School classes for all ages each week at 9:00 am. Make plans to attend!

Effie, MN
With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

