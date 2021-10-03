Michigan events coming soon

(MICHIGAN, ND) Live events are coming to Michigan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Michigan:

pekin, nd Pekin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in pekin_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Ramsey County, ND Land Auction - 480± Acres Lawton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Opportunity to purchase 3 productive quarters of farmland approximately 3 miles northeast of Lawton, ND. This land is free from any US Fish & Wildlife easements and features well-maintained roads...

MTG Dungeon & Dragons Crossover Tournament! Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

It’s our very first Magic, the Gathering Commander Tournament featuring the new set crossover with Dungeon & Dragons! Bring your own decks! Please check out our website link for the ban list that...

Finley Fire & Ice Raffle Night Finley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 213 4th St, Finley, ND

Finley Fire & Ice Raffle NightRumors Tavern6:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Cooperstown ND0042@ducks.org

Spookley Scavenger Hunt Emerado, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

🕵️‍♂️The hunt is on! 🕵️‍♀️🔍For this hunt, 🔍you will have to read the clues, answer questions and work your 📝✏️way through Nelson's Pumpkin Patch. 😎🎃If you complete the hunt you will be...