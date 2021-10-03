CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Index, WA

What’s up Index: Local events calendar

Index Daily
Index Daily
 6 days ago

(INDEX, WA) Live events are coming to Index.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Index area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKE0m_0cFqQ4KH00

WA SheJumps x AAI Avalanche Rescue: Stevens Pass

Skykomish, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: U.S. 2, Skykomish, WA 98288

Join SheJumps + Alpine Ascents International for a women's only AIARE Avalanche Rescue Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYwVu_0cFqQ4KH00

NW Model Hobby Expo

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

The NW Model Hobby Expo is back in the Puget Sound. Best scale model competition west of the Mississippi. Located in the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, we have a large demo area with drones, car...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuehP_0cFqQ4KH00

Fall Fun Run

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join the Fall Family Fun Run! This year we’re back at Sky River Park. Enjoy this beautiful park setting, including play equipment and covered areas. The Fall Fun Run is a great way to celebrate...

Fiber Fusion Northwest

Monroe, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA

Always on the 3rd weekend of October, Fiber Fusion Northwest is a wonderful event, perfect for all fiber artists, crafters and the curious. There is something for everyone and a lot to learn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9vGM_0cFqQ4KH00

The Pop Up Comedy Club presents Luke Severeid at Route 2 Taproom

Monroe, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 19837 U.S. 2, Monroe, WA 98272

The Pop Up Comedy Club is bringing one our favorite PNW comedians to Route 2 Taproom; Luke Severeid!

