What’s up Index: Local events calendar
(INDEX, WA) Live events are coming to Index.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Index area:
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Address: U.S. 2, Skykomish, WA 98288
Join SheJumps + Alpine Ascents International for a women's only AIARE Avalanche Rescue Course
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA
The NW Model Hobby Expo is back in the Puget Sound. Best scale model competition west of the Mississippi. Located in the Evergreen State Fairgrounds, we have a large demo area with drones, car...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Join the Fall Family Fun Run! This year we’re back at Sky River Park. Enjoy this beautiful park setting, including play equipment and covered areas. The Fall Fun Run is a great way to celebrate...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA
Always on the 3rd weekend of October, Fiber Fusion Northwest is a wonderful event, perfect for all fiber artists, crafters and the curious. There is something for everyone and a lot to learn...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 19837 U.S. 2, Monroe, WA 98272
The Pop Up Comedy Club is bringing one our favorite PNW comedians to Route 2 Taproom; Luke Severeid!
Comments / 0