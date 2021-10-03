What’s up Coin: Local events calendar

(COIN, IA) Coin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

HALLOWEEN PARTY Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 208 E Glenn Miller Dr, Clarinda, IA

Come in for our 4th Annual Halloween Party! DJ/KARAOKE!!! Prizes for best costumes!!!! Lots of drink specials and lots of fun!!

Southwest Iowa Gun Show Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101, 1281 E Stuart St, Clarinda, IA

The Southwest Iowa Gun Show will be held on Oct 1st – 3rd, 2021 in Clarinda, IA. This Clarinda gun show is held at Page County Fairgrounds and hosted by Southwest Iowa Gun Show. All federal, state...

51637 Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 51637? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

What's on Your Nightstand? Book Club @ Shenandoah Public Library Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah, IA

At this unique book club, there's no book you're assigned to read. Just bring what you've been reading to share, and hear what everyone else is buzzing about. What's on Your Nightstand? is held on...

Cowboy Church Fall Roundup Braddyville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

COWBOY CHURCH FALL ROUNDUP with the Cowboy Church Band and special guests: Sarah Davison & High Road, and Emily Ann Roberts Sunday October 3,

