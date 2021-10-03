CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coin, IA

What’s up Coin: Local events calendar

Coin Bulletin
Coin Bulletin
 6 days ago

(COIN, IA) Coin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Cfza_0cFqQ3RY00

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 208 E Glenn Miller Dr, Clarinda, IA

Come in for our 4th Annual Halloween Party! DJ/KARAOKE!!! Prizes for best costumes!!!! Lots of drink specials and lots of fun!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lU29_0cFqQ3RY00

Southwest Iowa Gun Show

Clarinda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1101, 1281 E Stuart St, Clarinda, IA

The Southwest Iowa Gun Show will be held on Oct 1st – 3rd, 2021 in Clarinda, IA. This Clarinda gun show is held at Page County Fairgrounds and hosted by Southwest Iowa Gun Show. All federal, state...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NN0DZ_0cFqQ3RY00

51637

Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 51637? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2dLn_0cFqQ3RY00

What's on Your Nightstand? Book Club @ Shenandoah Public Library

Shenandoah, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah, IA

At this unique book club, there's no book you're assigned to read. Just bring what you've been reading to share, and hear what everyone else is buzzing about. What's on Your Nightstand? is held on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lul8O_0cFqQ3RY00

Cowboy Church Fall Roundup

Braddyville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

COWBOY CHURCH FALL ROUNDUP with the Cowboy Church Band and special guests: Sarah Davison & High Road, and Emily Ann Roberts Sunday October 3,\n

ABOUT

With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

