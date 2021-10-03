What’s up Powers: Local events calendar
(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Powers area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 940 E 5th St, Coquille, OR
Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
https://www.theworldlink.com 350 Commercial St. Coos Bay, OR 97420 Phone: 541 266 6047 Email: admin@countrymedia.net
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 54942 Maple Heights Rd, Coquille, OR
Elk’s and guests! Join us, October 30th for our Halloween party! ??? We’re having a Tournament⛳️??♂️ (18-hole scramble, 12 pm tee time) for $65 per person. CASH PRIZES!!! Dinner is included or...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Come join the Young Wellness Center, for their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, fun games, food and prizes!
Comments / 0