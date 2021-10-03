CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers, OR

What’s up Powers: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Powers area:

Better Breathers Club

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 940 E 5th St, Coquille, OR

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...

The Coos County Beekeepers Association

Myrtle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

https://www.theworldlink.com 350 Commercial St. Coos Bay, OR 97420 Phone: 541 266 6047 Email: admin@countrymedia.net

Old Town Marketplace

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest

Halloween Party/Costume Tournament

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 54942 Maple Heights Rd, Coquille, OR

Elk’s and guests! Join us, October 30th for our Halloween party! ??? We’re having a Tournament⛳️??‍♂️ (18-hole scramble, 12 pm tee time) for $65 per person. CASH PRIZES!!! Dinner is included or...

Trunk or Treat

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Come join the Young Wellness Center, for their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, fun games, food and prizes!

#Local Events#Halloween Party#Better Breathers Clubs#Sun Oct 10#The Young Wellness Center
Community Policy