Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah events coming up

Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) Live events are coming to Hoonah.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoonah:

RLC Food Pantry

Juneau, AK

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

College and Career Fair

Juneau, AK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3101 Diamond Park Loop, Juneau, AK

We have over 40 (and counting) confirmed college, career and military vendors coming in-person to talk with students and parents from Nebraska to Hawaii! We all know that Juneau’s geography brings...

Juneau String Ensembles Rehearsal

Juneau, AK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

Mr. Xia directs a multitude of string quartets and ensemble groups during his spare time under the non-profit organization Juneau String Ensembles. They ensembles are made up of three groups...

PITA Shoot

Juneau, AK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Montana Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

300 Targets thrown. Signups at 8:30am, shooting at 9:30am 100 Singles 100 Handicap 50 pair Doubles

PWP and Care Partners Support Group

Juneau, AK

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 4675 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

3rd Tuesday at 6:30 PM Contact: Tammy Guiller 907-463-6163 Nils Dible 907-463-6163

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
ABOUT

With Hoonah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

