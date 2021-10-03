Live events coming up in Atlantic

(ATLANTIC, VA) Atlantic has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic area:

Dunes And Dazzle Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Dunes And Dazzle A fabulous ( free admission)art show with beautiful paintings and wood design held at The Chincoteague Community House in Downtown Chincoteague. For out of town guest ~Contact The...

Davis Center Grand Opening Events Parksley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23531 Parks St, Parksley, VA

We will host a week full of events to introduce the community to the services and offerings that will be available at the Davis Center. About this Event Monday, 11 October 2021 @ 5p Ribbon Cutting...

Executive Committee Meeting Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Executive Committee Meeting is on Facebook. To connect with Executive Committee Meeting, join Facebook today.

Full band Tourist Trap at Teaguer’s! Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

List of Tourist Trap upcoming events. Music Events by Tourist Trap. New Party-Themed Acoustic Group based out of Ocean City, Maryland!. Events - Full band Tour

2021 Chincoteague Oyster Festival Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8128 Beebe Rd, Chincoteague, VA

Chincoteague Island Oyster Festival will display products like a wide range of various oyster based products, food, and many more related products and services, etc.