Petrolia, CA

Petrolia calendar: Coming events

Petrolia Journal
Petrolia Journal
 6 days ago

(PETROLIA, CA) Petrolia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Petrolia:

95547

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 95547? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

95550

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 95550? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

2021 Humboldt Redwoods

Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

We'll forgive you if you have trouble concentrating on the road ahead of you while running The Humboldt Redwoods Half Marathon or 5K. After all, you'll probably be looking up at the old-growth...

Victorian Village Halloween — Ferndale CA | Visitor Guide to the Victorian Village

Ferndale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 580 Main St, Ferndale, CA

It’s Halloween in the Victorian Village with book signings, spooky storytelling, music and more!

alliance, ca

Fortuna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1241 Main St, Fortuna, CA

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in alliance_ca? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

ABOUT

With Petrolia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

