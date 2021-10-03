CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmita, TX

Live events Delmita — what’s coming up

Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 6 days ago

(DELMITA, TX) Live events are coming to Delmita.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delmita area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOkM6_0cFqPyGZ00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Alton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 215 W Main Ave, Alton, TX

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPOrp_0cFqPyGZ00

Children's Fall Festival

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1102 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX

Children's Fall Festival is on Facebook. To connect with Children's Fall Festival, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmJQH_0cFqPyGZ00

DHR Health Amputee Support Group (Edinburg, TX)

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5521 Doctor's Dr, Edinburg, TX

The DHR Health Amputee Support Group meets the first Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. We meet at Doctor’s ... Read More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DN1Y2_0cFqPyGZ00

Employ RGV Fall Job Fair

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4900 S, I-69C, Edinburg, TX

The City of Edinburg is excited announce another job fair! October 8, 2021 at Bert Ogden Arena. There will be over 100 employers from all over the RGV ready to interview and even hire on the spot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfHtr_0cFqPyGZ00

Tomás and the Library Lady

Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Arts & Humanities, Edinburg, TX

Tomás and the Library Lady by José Cruz González, a play based on the beloved children’s book by Pat Mora. Music Arranged and Performed by Adam Jacobson Directed by Richard Edmonson Location...

Delmita Daily

Delmita Daily

Delmita, TX
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

