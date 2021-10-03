CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Dam, NM

Navajo Dam calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Navajo Dam area:

New Mexico – Fisheads on the San Juan River Fly Fishing Trip

Navajo Dam, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 1796 NM-173, Navajo Dam, NM

Cost is $450 per person – 4 Nights Only 30 Spots Available NOTE: Only members are eligible – option to sign up is available Pay for Trip Four nights (2 persons/room) Checkout November 3rd...

Deacon Meeting

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 700 Navajo Ave, Aztec, NM

Our Deacon Wives meet at one of their houses for a time of bible study, training, food, and fellowship.\n

Oktoberfest Blues and Brews Festival

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 108 S Main Ave, Aztec, NM

Welcome to the annual REVIVED Aztec New Mexico Oktoberfest! Join locals and visitors alike for a full day of live music, local brews, wine bistro, Parade and

Tico Time River Resort RV Park

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Tico Time River Resort RV Park at Aztec, New Mexico, United States on Sun Oct 03 2021 at 02:30 pm

Matt Castillo

Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 20 Road 2050, Aztec, NM

Matt brings a lively show that will keep the crowd entertained and leave them wanting more. From his upbeat honky-tonk tunes to shining your buckle to soft tender ballads you’ll feel like you’re...

