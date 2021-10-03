CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais calendar: Events coming up

Grand Marais News Alert
 6 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Live events are coming to Grand Marais.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzKKB_0cFqPwV700

2021 - Annual TY Do it in Dirt Fall ATV UTV Ride

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 28 M-28, Munising, MI

Leaving from the Hotel between 10 am sharp. So be fueled and ready. This is our annual "Fall Color Tour". We will most likely see a few waterfalls on the way but mainly out on the trails to see...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDNG2_0cFqPwV700

Jazz Singer Kirsten Gustafson & Friends

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The Pine Performance Center presents Jazz Singer Kirsten Gustafson and Friends Saturday, October 16 7:00 PM $20 (plus processing) MyNorthTickets.com beginning September 29 Doors @ 6:15 PM ~Cash...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GH6uC_0cFqPwV700

Newberry Farmers Market

Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbdMp_0cFqPwV700

Upper Michigan in the Fall

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

PURCHASE WORKSHOP & REGISTRATION With Co-Workshop Leader, Bill Fortney. When fall comes to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the color explodes! This is particularly true in the Munising area. We hope...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PUvY_0cFqPwV700

Battle of the Recipe Box-Two Books Two Communities

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 810 M-28 suite a, Munising, MI

Submit your favorite recipe and tell us why you love it! We will all vote on the tastiest ones and on Oct 16 we will have a Taste-Off to determine the winner! Submit your recipe HERE...

#Upper Peninsula#Live Events#Waterfalls#Color#Sun Oct 10#Mynorthtickets Com
Grand Marais, MI
ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

