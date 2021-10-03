Grand Marais calendar: Events coming up

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Live events are coming to Grand Marais.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grand Marais area:

2021 - Annual TY Do it in Dirt Fall ATV UTV Ride Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 28 M-28, Munising, MI

Leaving from the Hotel between 10 am sharp. So be fueled and ready. This is our annual "Fall Color Tour". We will most likely see a few waterfalls on the way but mainly out on the trails to see...

Jazz Singer Kirsten Gustafson & Friends Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

The Pine Performance Center presents Jazz Singer Kirsten Gustafson and Friends Saturday, October 16 7:00 PM $20 (plus processing) MyNorthTickets.com beginning September 29 Doors @ 6:15 PM ~Cash...

Newberry Farmers Market Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

Upper Michigan in the Fall Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

PURCHASE WORKSHOP & REGISTRATION With Co-Workshop Leader, Bill Fortney. When fall comes to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the color explodes! This is particularly true in the Munising area. We hope...

Battle of the Recipe Box-Two Books Two Communities Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 810 M-28 suite a, Munising, MI

Submit your favorite recipe and tell us why you love it! We will all vote on the tastiest ones and on Oct 16 we will have a Taste-Off to determine the winner! Submit your recipe HERE...