What’s up Metaline Falls: Local events calendar

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Live events are lining up on the Metaline Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Metaline Falls area:

North Fork John Day Watershed Council Meeting Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

bluemountaineagle.com 195 N. Canyon Blvd John Day, OR 97845 Phone: 800-781-3214 Email: circulation@eomediagroup.com path Facebook path Twitter path iOS App path Android App div div © Copyright...

Fire Safety Awareness Metaline Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 Park St, Metaline Falls, WA

Learn some great ways to keep your family and home safe from a fire accident. We will discuss ways to prevent fires, what to do in the event of a fire and having a family evacuation plan.

Food Producer's Dinner Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 157 N Oak St Suite B, Colville, WA

All farmers, ranchers, and anyone who is involved in the food production are invited to a wonderful dinner that will be hosted on the 10th of October at 5pm. We are hosting this event in hopes to...

Fall Fest Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 915 S Cedar St, Colville, WA

We are excited to announce our Third Annual Fall Fest Event will be on Sunday, October 31st, from 5:30pm - 8pm. All of the evening's activities are FREE for you and your family, and you are...

"I Am Safe" by Ciara Rogers Ione, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 210 Blackwell St # 1, Ione, WA

Please come and join us to celebrate local author Ciara Rogers and the release of her new book, “I Am Safe”. She will share her book about guided meditation that provides visualizations and...