Sharon Grove, KY

Sharon Grove events coming soon

 6 days ago

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Sharon Grove is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sharon Grove:

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market

Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Rope Rescue Technician | October 2021

Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4678 KY-181 N, Greenville, KY

This class will cover Awareness, Operations and Technician rope rescue techniques as required to meet NFPA 1006. Students shall be physically capable of performing and demonstrating the skills...

Tombstone Preservation Workshop

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Ferrell Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Learn more about Hopkinsville’s earliest settlers while making our community a brighter place.

Teen Craft Kit Pick Up

Russellville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 225 Armory Dr, Russellville, KY

Teen crafts will be available, while supplies last. Ask for one at the front desk.\n

Mechanical Pistol- Drakesboro Kentucky, October 22nd 2021

Drakesboro, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Drakesboro, KY

Mechanical Pistol- Drakesboro Kentucky, October 22nd 2021 span October 22, 2021 span 8:00 am - 5:00 pm input This is a course dedicated toward an individual’s skills with their handgun. Being able...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Russellville, KY
City
Greenville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
City
Sharon Grove, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

