Wakita calendar: Coming events
(WAKITA, OK) Live events are coming to Wakita.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wakita:
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701
How to safely draw a firearm and * most importantly * safely holster it.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 230 W Randolph Ave, Enid, OK
Come learn how to decorate a custom Halloween Batty Cake. Starting with some basics, including the importance of crumb coating, mixing colors, loading pastry bags, etc., this class will give you...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 301 S Independence St, Enid, OK 73701
Join Senior & Associate Pastors from the region for a sit-down lunch and special "Hope and Faith" presentation/Q&A by Dr. Chan Hellman.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701
BASIC HANDGUN INSTRUCTION LEVEL II $35This is a 3 hour course designed to provide a safe, fun environment to learn the fundamentals of
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 6226 East Lake Hellums Road, Enid, OK 73701
A program designed to teach church officials to effectively protect congregates, guests and their property.
