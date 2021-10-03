Baileyville events coming soon

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Baileyville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baileyville:

Hoofbeats in the Hills NATRC Competitive Trail Ride Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Hillsdale Lake, Paola, KS Region 6 benefit ride! Type A (two-day) Open, Novice, CP Type B (one-day) Novice only, Saturday, Type B (one-day) Leisure only, Saturday Visit...

NA Meetings Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Seneca is a city in and the county seat of Nemaha County, Kansas. There are lots of NA meetings across the country, including Seneca. Since its inception and its first meeting in Los Angeles, the...

Thursday Evening Family Storytime Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 1009 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

UPDATE: Due to the current county Covid counts, we are requesting that parents and children (3 & up) wear face coverings while we are in the meeting room. Bring your kids to our library...

Annual Heritage Days Festival Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 N 6th St, Seneca, KS

Nemaha County Heritage Days Festival Step Back In Time Click on link below for complete Heritage Days Flyer. A Full day of things to see and do.

HOPE ARISING: Community Celebration Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1031 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha welcomes the Sabetha and surrounding communities to a Community Celebration of Hope Arising Out of Darkness. Enjoy a dynamic evening of celebration and...