CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baileyville, KS

Baileyville events coming soon

Baileyville Updates
Baileyville Updates
 6 days ago

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Baileyville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baileyville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gfA1o_0cFqPsyD00

Hoofbeats in the Hills NATRC Competitive Trail Ride

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Hillsdale Lake, Paola, KS Region 6 benefit ride! Type A (two-day) Open, Novice, CP Type B (one-day) Novice only, Saturday, Type B (one-day) Leisure only, Saturday Visit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0zf5_0cFqPsyD00

NA Meetings

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Seneca is a city in and the county seat of Nemaha County, Kansas. There are lots of NA meetings across the country, including Seneca. Since its inception and its first meeting in Los Angeles, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOmf6_0cFqPsyD00

Thursday Evening Family Storytime

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 1009 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

UPDATE: Due to the current county Covid counts, we are requesting that parents and children (3 & up) wear face coverings while we are in the meeting room. Bring your kids to our library...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcIPr_0cFqPsyD00

Annual Heritage Days Festival

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 N 6th St, Seneca, KS

Nemaha County Heritage Days Festival Step Back In Time Click on link below for complete Heritage Days Flyer. A Full day of things to see and do.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnfWp_0cFqPsyD00

HOPE ARISING: Community Celebration

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1031 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha welcomes the Sabetha and surrounding communities to a Community Celebration of Hope Arising Out of Darkness. Enjoy a dynamic evening of celebration and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Sabetha, KS
City
Baileyville, KS
City
Seneca, KS
City
Marysville, KS
City
Paola, KS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Seat#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Na#Heritage Days Flyer
Baileyville Updates

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville, KS
4
Followers
249
Post
170
Views
ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy