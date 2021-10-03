Events on the Tilden calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilden, TX

(TILDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Tilden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tilden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9rvF_0cFqPr5U00

Dion Pride

George West, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 304 Houston Street, P.O. Box 1223, George West, TX 78022

DION PRIDE He's the son of legendary Country Music Hall of Famer, CHARLEY PRIDE , and has inherited his father's talents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubMoS_0cFqPr5U00

Shine a Light Vigil

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 Courthouse, Circle Dr, Jourdanton, TX

Join us for the 3rd annual Shine a Light Vigil where we raise awareness, celebrate survivors, and honor victims of domestic violence in our community. 1 in 3 Texas women have experienced some form...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaFKC_0cFqPr5U00

Celebration of life

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1004 Campbell Ave, Jourdanton, TX

Here is Frances Holland’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Frances Holland of Poteet, Texas, born in Jourdanton, Texas, who...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTbhk_0cFqPr5U00

CF Youth — Cowboy Fellowship

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 561 FM3350, Jourdanton, TX

Our FisH - Preteen Ministry (5th & 6th grades) meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30PM in Portable B. Please follow the FisH Facebook page for updates and events. Leaders: James Kahl and Christy Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXPBQ_0cFqPr5U00

2021 South Texas Double Trouble Steer & Heifer Show

Jourdanton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 561 Farm to Market Road 3350, Jourdanton, TX 78026

2021 South Texas Double Trouble Steer & Heifer Show - Atascosa 4-H Fundraiser

ABOUT

With Tilden News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

