CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neche, ND

Live events coming up in Neche

Neche Voice
Neche Voice
 6 days ago

(NECHE, ND) Neche is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Neche area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XawGn_0cFqPqCl00

The Hidden Messengers: How the Endocrines, Chakras and Elements Communicate to Control YOUR Health

Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Date/Time Date(s) - 10/16/2021 - 10/17/2021 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Location St. George's Anglican Parish 321 Pandora Avenue West Winnipeg (Transcona), MB R2C 1M6 Canada Who Can Attend Certified...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0soF_0cFqPqCl00

Halloween Fun Night at the Museum

Pembina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 ND-59, Pembina, ND

Address : Pembina State Museum Pembina ND Phone : 701-825-6840 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-328-3710

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6cUd_0cFqPqCl00

Reiny's Halloween Party

Bathgate, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 Garfield St, Bathgate, ND

Join us for our Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 30th! We will have live music by Anthony Chaput, free shots, and prizes for best costumes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb18c_0cFqPqCl00

Spud Wagon

Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Spud Wagon will be out front Friday from 4:00 - 9:00 and Saturday from Noon-9:00!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGahx_0cFqPqCl00

Blessing of the Animals

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 104 Bjornson Dr, Cavalier, ND

In commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi we will have a blessing of the animals service at 1 pm in the lawn outside by the fellowship hall. Bring your pets for a brief service of blessing.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neche, ND
City
Bathgate, ND
City
Pembina, ND
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween Party#Live Music#Sun Oct 10#Anglican Parish#Nd Address#Pembina State Museum#Nd Join#Cavalier
Neche Voice

Neche Voice

Neche, ND
3
Followers
209
Post
125
Views
ABOUT

With Neche Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy