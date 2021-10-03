Live events coming up in Neche

(NECHE, ND) Neche is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Neche area:

The Hidden Messengers: How the Endocrines, Chakras and Elements Communicate to Control YOUR Health Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Date/Time Date(s) - 10/16/2021 - 10/17/2021 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Location St. George's Anglican Parish 321 Pandora Avenue West Winnipeg (Transcona), MB R2C 1M6 Canada Who Can Attend Certified...

Halloween Fun Night at the Museum Pembina, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 ND-59, Pembina, ND

Address : Pembina State Museum Pembina ND Phone : 701-825-6840 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-328-3710

Reiny's Halloween Party Bathgate, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 Garfield St, Bathgate, ND

Join us for our Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct 30th! We will have live music by Anthony Chaput, free shots, and prizes for best costumes!

Spud Wagon Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Spud Wagon will be out front Friday from 4:00 - 9:00 and Saturday from Noon-9:00!

Blessing of the Animals Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 104 Bjornson Dr, Cavalier, ND

In commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi we will have a blessing of the animals service at 1 pm in the lawn outside by the fellowship hall. Bring your pets for a brief service of blessing.