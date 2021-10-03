Live events Geneseo — what’s coming up

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are coming to Geneseo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Geneseo area:

Adult Comedy Show Ellinwood, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 N Main St, Ellinwood, KS

It's time for a night out at the Wolf Hotel's Adult Comedy Show!! Come for happy hour and stay for the show. Purchase your tickets today!

Girls Night Out The Show at Verna's Grill (Lyons, KS) Lyons, KS

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1012 W Main St, Lyons, KS

Premier Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Lyons on Monday October 4th! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm Tickets: https:// wbr span www.eventbrite.c wbr span om/e/ wbr...

Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations Wilson, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations for an evening of roots-rock, blues, and more on the patio at the historic Midland Railroad Hotel!

2nd Annual Midway USA Silky Goat Show Lyons, KS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1145 East, US-56, Lyons, KS

Second Annual Midway USA Mini Silky Fainting Goat Show! Eight MSFGA Sanctioned Shows over 3 days. Lyons, Kansas at the Celebration Centre, Bar-K-Bar Arena

Hike Mushroom Rock Marquette, KS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 Horsethief Rd, Marquette, KS

REGISTRATION OPEN! Join Wander Woman on our first monument hike! We will arrive Friday evening at Kanopolis State Park to set up camp. We will wake up Saturday to visit Mushroom State Park. After...