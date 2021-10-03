CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneseo, KS

Live events Geneseo — what’s coming up

Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
 6 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Live events are coming to Geneseo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Geneseo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wuK3_0cFqPpK200

Adult Comedy Show

Ellinwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 N Main St, Ellinwood, KS

It's time for a night out at the Wolf Hotel's Adult Comedy Show!! Come for happy hour and stay for the show. Purchase your tickets today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uNJw_0cFqPpK200

Girls Night Out The Show at Verna's Grill (Lyons, KS)

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1012 W Main St, Lyons, KS

Premier Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Lyons on Monday October 4th! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm Tickets: https:// wbr span www.eventbrite.c wbr span om/e/ wbr...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263Mlu_0cFqPpK200

Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations

Wilson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations for an evening of roots-rock, blues, and more on the patio at the historic Midland Railroad Hotel!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnntR_0cFqPpK200

2nd Annual Midway USA Silky Goat Show

Lyons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1145 East, US-56, Lyons, KS

Second Annual Midway USA Mini Silky Fainting Goat Show! Eight MSFGA Sanctioned Shows over 3 days. Lyons, Kansas at the Celebration Centre, Bar-K-Bar Arena

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T86GX_0cFqPpK200

Hike Mushroom Rock

Marquette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 Horsethief Rd, Marquette, KS

REGISTRATION OPEN! Join Wander Woman on our first monument hike! We will arrive Friday evening at Kanopolis State Park to set up camp. We will wake up Saturday to visit Mushroom State Park. After...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Ellinwood, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Lyons, KS
City
Marquette, KS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Kanopolis State Park#Sun Oct 10#Ks Second Annual#Msfga
Geneseo Digest

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
3
Followers
248
Post
195
Views
ABOUT

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy