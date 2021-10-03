CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Simeon calendar: Coming events

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are coming to San Simeon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simeon:

2021 Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: Various locations for each concert, Paso Robles, CA 93446

The 2021 Paderewski Festival is a three-day music festival held annually in November bringing world-class musicians to Paso Robles.

Hallowe’en at Harmony

Harmony, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3255 Harmony Valley Rd, Harmony, CA

Halloween brings the sweetest treats to Harmony! Enjoy a flight of gourmet (Halloween-themed!) cupcakes paired with Harmony wines. 11am-4pm. Mini cupcake flight: $6. Wine & cupcakes sold...

Monster Nacho Thursday!

Jolon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 238 California Avenue, Jolon, CA

Monster Nacho Thursday! Monster Nachos are available from 1030 until 2000 or sold out. $8.00 Monster Nacho order includes your choice of carnitas, beef or chicken. Toppings include: chips, nacho...

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours

San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...

The Jill Knight Trio Revival with special guest, Tim Costa

Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1473 Randall Dr, Cambria, CA

Back in 2008, Jill Knight joined forces with Multi Genre Violinist, Brynn Albanese and Multi Faceted Guitar/Bass player, Eric Williams to form this most magical Trio. They took the Central Coast...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
ABOUT

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

