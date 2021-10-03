San Simeon calendar: Coming events

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are coming to San Simeon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simeon:

2021 Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: Various locations for each concert, Paso Robles, CA 93446

The 2021 Paderewski Festival is a three-day music festival held annually in November bringing world-class musicians to Paso Robles.

Hallowe’en at Harmony Harmony, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3255 Harmony Valley Rd, Harmony, CA

Halloween brings the sweetest treats to Harmony! Enjoy a flight of gourmet (Halloween-themed!) cupcakes paired with Harmony wines. 11am-4pm. Mini cupcake flight: $6. Wine & cupcakes sold...

Monster Nacho Thursday! Jolon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 238 California Avenue, Jolon, CA

Monster Nacho Thursday! Monster Nachos are available from 1030 until 2000 or sold out. $8.00 Monster Nacho order includes your choice of carnitas, beef or chicken. Toppings include: chips, nacho...

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...

The Jill Knight Trio Revival with special guest, Tim Costa Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1473 Randall Dr, Cambria, CA

Back in 2008, Jill Knight joined forces with Multi Genre Violinist, Brynn Albanese and Multi Faceted Guitar/Bass player, Eric Williams to form this most magical Trio. They took the Central Coast...