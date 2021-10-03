Grand Portage events calendar

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Grand Portage has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Portage:

Cook County Market Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The Cook County Market opens in the parking lot of The Hub (The Senior Center) on Saturday, May 29, 2021 and will be held every Saturday through MEA Weekend in October. New hours! We will be open...

Rosemaling: Valdres Style Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Rosemaling is a decorative painting style that originated in Norway where it traditionally decorated churches, homes, and farmhouse interiors. The Valdres style of rosemaling originated in the...

American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric First Aid / CPR / AED Course Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

The purpose of the courses in the First Aid/CPR/AED program is to help participants recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies to know to give immediate...

Culture Index Human Resource Presentation Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 300 W 3rd St, Grand Marais, MN

Culture Index Human Resource Presentation October 20 | 9am-10:30am | FREE | Zoom Instructor: Mark Connelly Register at: https://

Cedar Bent Wood Boxes Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

In this class students will build a bentwood box of a design inspired by Yupik people of the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta in Alaska, but also borrowing from Estonian and Scandinavian traditions. The Y-K...