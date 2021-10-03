Coming soon: Butte events

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Butte calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butte area:

Hack Your Hormone Workshop - O'Neill Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 South 4th Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

When your hormones are balanced, you feel good! We are going to teach you simple & effective ways to hack your hormones back into balance!

2nd Annual War Eagle Shootout Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

2nd Annual War Eagle Shootout In Memory of Morris “Mojo” Bruguier Sr. October 15 – 17, 2021 Fort Randall Casino Schedule: 10/15/21 8 Ball Scotch Doubles 6:00 pm $40.00/team; $240.00 Added; 100...

Redemption Road Band Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

We are a live concert band based out of Sioux Falls, SD. Our original songs tell stories about everyday people, the unsung heroes, and lessons learned through shared experiences along the journey...

Fall Flea Market and Community Auction Geddes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4th & Main St, Geddes, SD

Buyers and sellers gather at this annual event with antiques, clothing, homemade food, vehicles, furniture, tools, crafts and more. Held at the Geddes Community Center.

Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments Atkinson, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 210 W State St, Atkinson, NE

