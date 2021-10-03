Live events Rockland — what’s coming up

(ROCKLAND, ID) Live events are lining up on the Rockland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rockland area:

Trunk Or Treat Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 N 4th Ave, Pocatello, ID

Come bring your kids to our trunk or treat event 400 Nth 4th Ave Pocatello Id

Witches Night Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

It’s almost Halloween, witches!! 🎃 To get into the “spirit” of things 👻 we invite you to the first ever Witches Night at Center Street!! We will have a witchy costume contest and scary good...

ONE ONE SEVEN MUSIC LOUNGE PRESENTS DENOTS AND SONS ON FIRE! Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 117 South Main Street, Pocatello, ID 83204

One One Seven Music Lounge Presents Denots and Sons ON Fire!

Haunted History Walking Tour FRIDAY TOURS 7:00pm Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 S. Main St., Pocatello, ID 83204

13th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours October 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30th

SRD's Scare School Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3960 Nora Ave, Pocatello, ID

Know an older kid or teenager that loves Halloween, acting, or just looking for a new fun outlet to make friends and learn new skills? SRD's Scare School is going to be a blast. We will hold...