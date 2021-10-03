Live events on the horizon in Paris

(PARIS, ID) Paris is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paris:

Fall Market Days at the Village Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 65 W Logan Rd #2, Garden City, UT

Join us for three days of seasonal fun at the Village. Pumpkin Patch - pumpkins for sale Photo props all throughout the courtyard. Bring your cameras! Shopping - Locally made products Seasonal...

Annual Goddess Retreat Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 325 W Logan Rd, Garden City, UT

Annual Goddess Retreat About this Event Live, Laugh & Heal like your life is on the line… because it is! You belong. You know you belong. No more pretending like you don’t. We have your back! You...

Street Encounter Skills and Tactics, Logan, UT Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2851 W 200 N, Logan, UT 84321

To be successful and effective in their own self-defense, citizens need a wide variety of skills beyond just shooting.

American Festival Chorus & Orchestra: We're Back! North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 E 1150 N, North Logan, UT

AFCO is celebrating 14 years of making music together. As a special tribute, we're bringing you some of our -- and YOUR -- all-time favorite music! Join us for this evening of some of the choir's...

The Monster Clash at United Smithfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 835 S 100 W Suite 102, Smithfield, UT

The Monster Clash at United Athletic Conditiong is Cache Valley's Premire local fitness throwdown. We will be holding this as a two day competition starting Friday evening October 8th and Saturday...