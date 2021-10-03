Live events coming up in Lake George

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lake George area:

Patio Talk: Animals of Mueller Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Join Naturalist Ben to learn about the wildlife in Mueller State Park. Bring questions and swing by anytime between 4:30pm and 5:45pm.

SUDDEN DARKNESS 3 Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

Being first is something our society encourages. At work, events, and even at working out this is a “staple” that many will tell us to pursue. All of those misconceptions will be SMASHED during...

FallFest 2021 Featuring Exit West! Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

FALLFEST 2021 at the M Lazy C Ranch featuring Exit West! YES! That is right, Exit West will be playing at FallFest! They are bringing it ranch style, unplugged and in a rare intimate setting.Last...

CAWM- Divide, CO Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

CAWM- Divide, CO at 380 CR-512, Divide, CO 80814-9727, United States on Tue Oct 05 2021 at 11:00 am to Thu Oct 07 2021 at 12:00 pm

Horsethief Park Trail Reroute Day 1 Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: CO-67, Divide, CO

Trail Work / Day Hike (PENDING Forest Svc approval) Ages 16+; under 18 requires parent/guardian to accompany Sign up at: https://cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=53829 Bring your Lunch This...