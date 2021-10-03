CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

Live events coming up in Lake George

Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lake George area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP3rH_0cFqPjGu00

Patio Talk: Animals of Mueller

Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Join Naturalist Ben to learn about the wildlife in Mueller State Park. Bring questions and swing by anytime between 4:30pm and 5:45pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3lbD_0cFqPjGu00

SUDDEN DARKNESS 3

Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

Being first is something our society encourages. At work, events, and even at working out this is a “staple” that many will tell us to pursue. All of those misconceptions will be SMASHED during...

Learn More

FallFest 2021 Featuring Exit West!

Lake George, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 Co Rd 453, Lake George, CO

FALLFEST 2021 at the M Lazy C Ranch featuring Exit West! YES! That is right, Exit West will be playing at FallFest! They are bringing it ranch style, unplugged and in a rare intimate setting.Last...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBwLe_0cFqPjGu00

CAWM- Divide, CO

Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

CAWM- Divide, CO at 380 CR-512, Divide, CO 80814-9727, United States on Tue Oct 05 2021 at 11:00 am to Thu Oct 07 2021 at 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iU2TH_0cFqPjGu00

Horsethief Park Trail Reroute Day 1

Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: CO-67, Divide, CO

Trail Work / Day Hike (PENDING Forest Svc approval) Ages 16+; under 18 requires parent/guardian to accompany Sign up at: https://cmc.org/Calendar/EventDetails.aspx?ID=53829 Bring your Lunch This...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Government
City
Lake George, CO
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#The M Lazy C Ranch#Cawm Divide#Forest Svc
Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
11
Followers
264
Post
648
Views
ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy