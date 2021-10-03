Coming soon: Witter events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witter News Beat
 6 days ago

(WITTER, AR) Witter is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Witter:

Color Fest

Ponca, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: AR-43, Ponca, AR

Join us for the 16th annual Ponca Elk Education Center Color Fest! Artists will have their works on display, and will be demonstrating their art throughout the festival. We will have food...

Wine Down Wednesday at Sassafras Springs Vineyard

Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 6461 East Guy Terry Road, Springdale, AR 72764

Lift, tone and burn & wine down with the Pure Barre Fayetteville and Pure Barre Pinnacle Hills Teams at The Veranda at Sassafras Vineyard.

Initial Actions Course

Huntsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 72740, Huntsville, AR

This is the Initial Actions (IA) course to be held Saturday, October 16th at the Huntsville Fire Station #2 (Harmony Road, Huntsville, AR). Students need to bring the NASAR Initial Actions pocket...

Day Hike & Overnight Camp

Huntsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 E War Eagle Ave, Huntsville, AR

Get outside, explore, camp and have fun on this Day Hike & Overnight Camping Adventure! We will take a hike down to the very scenic Kings River Falls, the trail follows the river as is cascades...

Fall 2021 200ytt Year-long Program

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: HC 70 Box 544, County Road 24, Jasper, AR

Retreat One: October 6th - 10th, 2021 Retreat Two: Jan 19th - 22nd, 2022 Retreat Three: April 20th - 24th, 2022 Retreat Four: July 27th - 31st, 2022 WE TRAIN TEACHERS. We teach you what is...

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

