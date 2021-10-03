Springview events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springview, NE

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Live events are coming to Springview.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springview:

Robotics Club 2021-2022 Open House

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 365 N Main St #3, Valentine, NE

Calling all youth ages 9 and up interested in Robotics! Come and see what our state qualifying program is all about. There will be competitive and non-competitive options. We will discuss meeting...

Mission Festival – Burke, SD

Burke, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 618 Franklin St, Burke, SD

Presenter: Rev. Phil Strackbein Service time: 10:00 AM Presentation: 11:30 AM

Valentine Farmers' Market

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Brotherhood LNK Presents: Man Camp 2021

Long Pine, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 87979 Red Wing Road, Long Pine, NE 69217

Man Camp will be a combination of fireside chats, worship, and of course some outdoor activities!

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

