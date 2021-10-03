Springview events coming soon

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Live events are coming to Springview.

Robotics Club 2021-2022 Open House Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 365 N Main St #3, Valentine, NE

Calling all youth ages 9 and up interested in Robotics! Come and see what our state qualifying program is all about. There will be competitive and non-competitive options. We will discuss meeting...

Mission Festival – Burke, SD Burke, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 618 Franklin St, Burke, SD

Presenter: Rev. Phil Strackbein Service time: 10:00 AM Presentation: 11:30 AM

Valentine Farmers' Market Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Brotherhood LNK Presents: Man Camp 2021 Long Pine, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 87979 Red Wing Road, Long Pine, NE 69217

Man Camp will be a combination of fireside chats, worship, and of course some outdoor activities!