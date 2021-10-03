Dickinson Center calendar: Coming events

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Dickinson Center is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickinson Center:

Clarkson Golden Knights Hockey Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 8 Clarkson Ave, Potsdam, NY

Michigan Tech Huskies at Clarkson Golden Knights Hockey at Cheel Arena on October 30, 2021

rooseveltown, ny Rooseveltown, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in rooseveltown_ny? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Small Town Pride-Halloween Fun Fest Malone, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Duane St, Malone, NY

❤ Get those Halloween costumes and or Pride gear on and join Small Town Pride on Saturday October 16th at the Kelly Pavilion located at 88 State Street in The Malone Rec Park Pavillion side. Help...

Reiki Share West Stockholm, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Reiki Share . Event starts at Sun Oct 17 2021 at 04:30 pm and happening at West Stockholm., All practitioners of energy healing are welcome to participate in this group healing event. There is not...

Quilt Camp Owls Head, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 70 Beach Rd, Owls Head, NY

Mary Moore is the organizer. Please contact her for information.