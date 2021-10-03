Live events on the horizon in Beverly
(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beverly:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Gorge Amphitheater Trail, Quincy, WA 98848
Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge wristbands 2 GA need to sell!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Painters Choice. Harvest Bloom or Witches Boot on Canvas. $40. Join Krista for a one of a kind, 16x20 fall painting. Everything is provided, just come paint and enjoy your paint party. Seed...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM
Address: 201 Ruby Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Ellensburg.This will be an in-person concert with live music.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 504 Clubhouse Way, Mattawa, WA
36-hole two-person best-ball/chapman tournament, with gross and net competitions within flights. Search Terms
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 23618 Rd 8.6 NE NW, Quincy, WA
Crescent Bar Recreation Area, 23618 Road 8.6 Northwest, Quincy, WA 98848 (509) 754-5002 crescentbarrecreationarea@outlook.com Crescent Bar Recreation Area, a Grant County Public Utility District...
