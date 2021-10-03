Live events on the horizon in Beverly

(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beverly:

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Gorge Amphitheater Trail, Quincy, WA 98848

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge wristbands 2 GA need to sell!

Witches Be Crazy Canvas Royal City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Painters Choice. Harvest Bloom or Witches Boot on Canvas. $40. Join Krista for a one of a kind, 16x20 fall painting. Everything is provided, just come paint and enjoy your paint party. Seed...

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Ellensburg Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 201 Ruby Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Ellensburg.This will be an in-person concert with live music.

Desert Aire Fall Best-Ball/Chapman Mattawa, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 504 Clubhouse Way, Mattawa, WA

36-hole two-person best-ball/chapman tournament, with gross and net competitions within flights. Search Terms

Crescent Bar Recreation Area — Halloween Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 23618 Rd 8.6 NE NW, Quincy, WA

Crescent Bar Recreation Area, 23618 Road 8.6 Northwest, Quincy, WA 98848 (509) 754-5002 crescentbarrecreationarea@outlook.com Crescent Bar Recreation Area, a Grant County Public Utility District...