Beverly, WA

Live events on the horizon in Beverly

Beverly Daily
 6 days ago

(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beverly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmM54_0cFqPfk000

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge

Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Gorge Amphitheater Trail, Quincy, WA 98848

Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge wristbands 2 GA need to sell!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqORV_0cFqPfk000

Witches Be Crazy Canvas

Royal City, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Painters Choice. Harvest Bloom or Witches Boot on Canvas. $40. Join Krista for a one of a kind, 16x20 fall painting. Everything is provided, just come paint and enjoy your paint party. Seed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQ9Ki_0cFqPfk000

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Ellensburg

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 201 Ruby Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Ellensburg.This will be an in-person concert with live music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2filWA_0cFqPfk000

Desert Aire Fall Best-Ball/Chapman

Mattawa, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 504 Clubhouse Way, Mattawa, WA

36-hole two-person best-ball/chapman tournament, with gross and net competitions within flights. Search Terms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXLlr_0cFqPfk000

Crescent Bar Recreation Area — Halloween

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 23618 Rd 8.6 NE NW, Quincy, WA

Crescent Bar Recreation Area, 23618 Road 8.6 Northwest, Quincy, WA 98848 (509) 754-5002 crescentbarrecreationarea@outlook.com Crescent Bar Recreation Area, a Grant County Public Utility District...

#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Wa 98848#Ga#Painters Choice#Ne Nw
