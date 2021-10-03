CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Brook, MO

Middle Brook events coming soon

 6 days ago

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Middle Brook area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dsohx_0cFqPerH00

The Addams Family Murder Mystery Dinner

Arcadia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Enjoy an evening of great food (includes a four course dinner catered by Thee Abbey Kitchen), laughter, fun and entertainment as you attend our interactive dinner theatre event! If you're shy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYCQi_0cFqPerH00

Ozark Heritage Festival & Craft Show

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 313 E Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO

Parade, antique tractor/engines, crafts, entertainment, classic cars, beauty pagent, historic and contemporary trade demonstrations, carnival, conservation exhibit, and more. Third...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NsM6_0cFqPerH00

Open Apiary-Great Plains Master Beekeeping-Missouri (GPMB-MO)

Arcadia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 211 S College Street, Arcadia, MO 63621

An informal opportunity for new beekeepers to learn about basic hive inspection techniques as taught by a certified master beekeeper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g09R8_0cFqPerH00

MO Sawmill and Pallet Shop

Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

607 CR 500. Ellington, MO 63638 Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10 am Complete liquidation of Roberts Pallet in Ellington Missouri including, 2- 2015 Cat wheel loaders, Volvo wheel loaders...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2sGe_0cFqPerH00

Art Show - Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 118 Maple St, Pilot Knob, MO

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is excited to restart its “Meet the Artists” series of art shows for the 2021-2022 season. To start us off, we will be featuring original artwork from the...

With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

