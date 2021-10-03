Middle Brook events coming soon

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Middle Brook area:

The Addams Family Murder Mystery Dinner Arcadia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:15 PM

Enjoy an evening of great food (includes a four course dinner catered by Thee Abbey Kitchen), laughter, fun and entertainment as you attend our interactive dinner theatre event! If you're shy...

Ozark Heritage Festival & Craft Show Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 313 E Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO

Parade, antique tractor/engines, crafts, entertainment, classic cars, beauty pagent, historic and contemporary trade demonstrations, carnival, conservation exhibit, and more. Third...

Open Apiary-Great Plains Master Beekeeping-Missouri (GPMB-MO) Arcadia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 211 S College Street, Arcadia, MO 63621

An informal opportunity for new beekeepers to learn about basic hive inspection techniques as taught by a certified master beekeeper.

MO Sawmill and Pallet Shop Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

607 CR 500. Ellington, MO 63638 Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10 am Complete liquidation of Roberts Pallet in Ellington Missouri including, 2- 2015 Cat wheel loaders, Volvo wheel loaders...

Art Show - Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site Pilot Knob, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 118 Maple St, Pilot Knob, MO

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is excited to restart its “Meet the Artists” series of art shows for the 2021-2022 season. To start us off, we will be featuring original artwork from the...