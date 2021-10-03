Middle Brook events coming soon
(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Middle Brook area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:15 PM
Enjoy an evening of great food (includes a four course dinner catered by Thee Abbey Kitchen), laughter, fun and entertainment as you attend our interactive dinner theatre event! If you're shy...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 313 E Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO
Parade, antique tractor/engines, crafts, entertainment, classic cars, beauty pagent, historic and contemporary trade demonstrations, carnival, conservation exhibit, and more. Third...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 211 S College Street, Arcadia, MO 63621
An informal opportunity for new beekeepers to learn about basic hive inspection techniques as taught by a certified master beekeeper.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
607 CR 500. Ellington, MO 63638 Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10 am Complete liquidation of Roberts Pallet in Ellington Missouri including, 2- 2015 Cat wheel loaders, Volvo wheel loaders...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 118 Maple St, Pilot Knob, MO
Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is excited to restart its “Meet the Artists” series of art shows for the 2021-2022 season. To start us off, we will be featuring original artwork from the...
