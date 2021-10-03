Events on the Boles calendar

(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boles:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 904 Church Ave, Mena, AR

The loss of a loved one is so painful. It would be an honor to walk with you through your grief! You are welcome among us. Meeting Room: Enter through the "Office" door on Church Ave. First door...

Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival with Marty Raybon! Waldron, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Nick will be filling in with the great Marty Raybon at the Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival in Waldron, AR.

Tom Stuthard Top 25 Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 143 Polk Rd 96, Mena, AR

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Tom Stuthard Top 25 , hosted by Acorn High School in Mena AR. Starting Wednesday, October 20th.

Changing of the Colors Rally Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 3994 US-71, Mena, AR

The Changing of the Colors Rally will be held on Wednesday, October 20th – Sunday, October 24th, 2021 in Mena, Arkansas. This Mena motorcycle event is held at Iron Mountain and hosted by Christian...

UARM Zombie Run 2021 Mena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1100 College Drive, Mena, AR 71953

Don't be caught dead last! UARM Zombie Run is a 5K that begins at UA Rich Mountain and is a fundraiser for the UARM Cross Country/Track Team