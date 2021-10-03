Events on the Boles calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwy4K_0cFqPdyY00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 904 Church Ave, Mena, AR

The loss of a loved one is so painful. It would be an honor to walk with you through your grief! You are welcome among us. Meeting Room: Enter through the "Office" door on Church Ave. First door...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoTxQ_0cFqPdyY00

Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival with Marty Raybon!

Waldron, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Nick will be filling in with the great Marty Raybon at the Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival in Waldron, AR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xm8jH_0cFqPdyY00

Tom Stuthard Top 25

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 143 Polk Rd 96, Mena, AR

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Tom Stuthard Top 25 , hosted by Acorn High School in Mena AR. Starting Wednesday, October 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCikM_0cFqPdyY00

Changing of the Colors Rally

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 3994 US-71, Mena, AR

The Changing of the Colors Rally will be held on Wednesday, October 20th – Sunday, October 24th, 2021 in Mena, Arkansas. This Mena motorcycle event is held at Iron Mountain and hosted by Christian...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUEIw_0cFqPdyY00

UARM Zombie Run 2021

Mena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1100 College Drive, Mena, AR 71953

Don't be caught dead last! UARM Zombie Run is a 5K that begins at UA Rich Mountain and is a fundraiser for the UARM Cross Country/Track Team

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

