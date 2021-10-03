Events on the Boles calendar
(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boles:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:45 AM
Address: 904 Church Ave, Mena, AR
The loss of a loved one is so painful. It would be an honor to walk with you through your grief! You are welcome among us. Meeting Room: Enter through the "Office" door on Church Ave. First door...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Nick will be filling in with the great Marty Raybon at the Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival in Waldron, AR.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 143 Polk Rd 96, Mena, AR
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Tom Stuthard Top 25 , hosted by Acorn High School in Mena AR. Starting Wednesday, October 20th.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 3994 US-71, Mena, AR
The Changing of the Colors Rally will be held on Wednesday, October 20th – Sunday, October 24th, 2021 in Mena, Arkansas. This Mena motorcycle event is held at Iron Mountain and hosted by Christian...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 1100 College Drive, Mena, AR 71953
Don't be caught dead last! UARM Zombie Run is a 5K that begins at UA Rich Mountain and is a fundraiser for the UARM Cross Country/Track Team
