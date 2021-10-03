Events on the Fargo calendar

(FARGO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Fargo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fargo area:

Foster Care and Adoption Info Night Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 217 SW Dyal Ave, Lake City, FL

Join us for a Foster Care and Adoption Info Night on October 18th at 6 PM at Christ Central Youth Sanctuary! We will introduce you to the process of becoming a foster and adoptive parent with...

Miss Autumn Sweetheart Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

OCTOBER 17TH, 2021 Women’s Club of Lake City 257 SE Hernando Ave Lake City, FL 32025 10:30am, 1:00pm and 3:00pm Please join us SUNDAY OCTOBER 17TH for a fun day of pageantry. Entourage Pageantry...

Halloween Bounty Challenge Jasper, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11637 SE 54th Dr, Jasper, FL

It's back and BIGGER THAN EVER! This year, Halloween at the Graveyard will feature our brand new $10,000 BOUNTY CHALLENGE! Hop into your Side x Side and give it a try - it's half bounty hole, half...

2021 Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 232 Northeast Hillsboro Street, Lake City, FL 32055

The Gateway City Craft Beer & Wine Festival returns in 2021 featuring beer and wine tastings, live music, food trucks and more!

Paint Your Favorite Pup {ALL AGES} Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Ages 5 & Up - Family members are welcome to paint with their child. Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands...