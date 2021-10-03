CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Bly calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(BLY, OR) Bly has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3ypq_0cFqPbD600

Zach's Bikes Adventure ride to Hagelstein!

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

This beautiful scenic gravel and paved ride will take you from local downtown Klamath falls through the rolling hills of old fort road. The road will quickly turn into rideable gravel through a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ko8mD_0cFqPbD600

Spiritual Mission w/ Fr. Mullady - "Growth in Grace and Prayer"

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Join us this October for our Spiritual Mission on Growth in Grace and Prayer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37irFx_0cFqPbD600

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Klamath Falls, OR is on Sunday September 19, 2021 to Sunday October 17, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osVwF_0cFqPbD600

4-H Spooktacular Horse Show

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3531 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

The 4-H Spooktacular Horse Show will be in the indoor arena at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. To participate in the Eastern and Western pleasure and equine classes,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gXxO_0cFqPbD600

Better Breathers Club

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2909 Daggett Ave Suite 225, Klamath Falls, OR

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their caregivers. Learn better ways to cope with...

#Horse Show#Live Events
