Leopold calendar: What's coming up

(LEOPOLD, MO) Live events are coming to Leopold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

High Street Worship Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Our Sunday morning High Street worship gathering offers a traditional worship experience enhanced by introits, anthems, and special music offered by our Chancel Choir and Bell Choir and includes...

Jackson High School - Wednesday, October 20, 2021 ACT Prep Course Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 315 S Missouri St, Jackson, MO

This 7 hour course includes presentation of test strategies for the ACT, a strategies and tips portfolio, an ACT practice test, and subject-specific strategy sessions.

Zumba at HealthPoint Jackson Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 410 W Main St, Jackson, MO

I am so excited to now offer Zumba classes at HealthPoint Jackson! Never tried Zumba before? No worries! We welcome all fitness levels, ages, and experiences. A judgement free space and full of...

Haunted Train Ride to the Village Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 252 E Jackson Blvd, Jackson, MO

$25 adults, $18 for kids + tax - Pay by phone Join us for some fun. Fortune tellers, magic potions, ghost stories, magic wand lessons, & dancing at the village around the bonfire. Chili, hot dogs...

Sunday at the Museum Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 Mayfield Dr, Marble Hill, MO

Get up close with the new addition to our dinosaur collection; an Allosaurus skull replica. Discover Southeast Missouri with us. Rotating natural history and historical exhibits include: Life size...