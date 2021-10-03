CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leopold, MO

Leopold calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(LEOPOLD, MO) Live events are coming to Leopold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eTV0_0cFqPaKN00

High Street Worship

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Our Sunday morning High Street worship gathering offers a traditional worship experience enhanced by introits, anthems, and special music offered by our Chancel Choir and Bell Choir and includes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oq3rJ_0cFqPaKN00

Jackson High School - Wednesday, October 20, 2021 ACT Prep Course

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 315 S Missouri St, Jackson, MO

This 7 hour course includes presentation of test strategies for the ACT, a strategies and tips portfolio, an ACT practice test, and subject-specific strategy sessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvJij_0cFqPaKN00

Zumba at HealthPoint Jackson

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 410 W Main St, Jackson, MO

I am so excited to now offer Zumba classes at HealthPoint Jackson! Never tried Zumba before? No worries! We welcome all fitness levels, ages, and experiences. A judgement free space and full of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8yez_0cFqPaKN00

Haunted Train Ride to the Village

Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 252 E Jackson Blvd, Jackson, MO

$25 adults, $18 for kids + tax - Pay by phone Join us for some fun. Fortune tellers, magic potions, ghost stories, magic wand lessons, & dancing at the village around the bonfire. Chili, hot dogs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1DyW_0cFqPaKN00

Sunday at the Museum

Marble Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 Mayfield Dr, Marble Hill, MO

Get up close with the new addition to our dinosaur collection; an Allosaurus skull replica. Discover Southeast Missouri with us. Rotating natural history and historical exhibits include: Life size...

ABOUT

With Leopold News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

