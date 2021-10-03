CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilliwaup, WA

Live events on the horizon in Lilliwaup

 6 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Live events are lining up on the Lilliwaup calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lilliwaup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASq82_0cFqPZOW00

Admission for Four or Six to Haunted Forest at Grand Farms on October 1–9 (Up to 31% Off)

Vaughn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Medieval-themed haunted trail leads visitors through a one-mile forest path dotted with terrifying mythical beasts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJZiW_0cFqPZOW00

Old Time Fiddlers Jam Session

Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 600 NE Roessel Rd, Belfair, WA

Join us for a night jamming with the Old Time Fiddlers! Music will be in the Salmon Center classroom. Park by the main office and the classroom is the building to the left of the main office...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SX5Pn_0cFqPZOW00

Skate Night

Vaughn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 17010 S Vaughn Rd NW, Vaughn, WA

Skate Night Every Friday from 6-9pm there is school. 5$ Cash at the door. For Grades k-8 and their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYdnr_0cFqPZOW00

Men’s Club – Brook Cup

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 330 E Country Club Drive East, Union, WA

Wednesday & Friday competitions are $5. Players are required to select a tee set when signing in to play. Separate prize pots will be awarded based on a minimum of 5 players per tee set. On...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQxr5_0cFqPZOW00

Kula Cloth Halloween Party

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 12190 WA-106, Union, WA

Join us for a Halloween Costume Party at Twanoh State Park

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

