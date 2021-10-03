CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murdo, SD

What’s up Murdo: Local events calendar

Murdo Updates
Murdo Updates
 6 days ago

(MURDO, SD) Murdo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Murdo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D04zl_0cFqPYVn00

Starr Chief Eagle - Storyteller & Hoop Dancer

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 E Church St, Pierre, SD

Starr Chief Eagle is a Lakota Artist and Hoop Dance Extraordinaire. Starr has performed throughout the world. She began hoop dancing before she could walk & learned from her father, Dallas Chief...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xpeq_0cFqPYVn00

STEM Savvy Spooky Science

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Event Name: STEM Savvy Spooky Science Event Type(s): TSC Description: font Event Date: 10/12/2021 Event Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central Location: South Dakota Discovery Center 805 W Sioux Ave...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZrbC_0cFqPYVn00

South Dakota Athletic Grants

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8jrB_0cFqPYVn00

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voZO5_0cFqPYVn00

First Thursdays (Summer Nights)

Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Summer festival with vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, food, fun.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, SD
City
Murdo, SD
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Sd#E Church St#Lakota Artist#Hoop Dance#Tsc Description#Iacu
Murdo Updates

Murdo Updates

Murdo, SD
2
Followers
246
Post
174
Views
ABOUT

With Murdo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy