What’s up Murdo: Local events calendar

(MURDO, SD) Murdo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Murdo:

Starr Chief Eagle - Storyteller & Hoop Dancer Pierre, SD

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 E Church St, Pierre, SD

Starr Chief Eagle is a Lakota Artist and Hoop Dance Extraordinaire. Starr has performed throughout the world. She began hoop dancing before she could walk & learned from her father, Dallas Chief...

STEM Savvy Spooky Science Pierre, SD

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Event Name: STEM Savvy Spooky Science Event Type(s): TSC Description: font Event Date: 10/12/2021 Event Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central Location: South Dakota Discovery Center 805 W Sioux Ave...

South Dakota Athletic Grants Pierre, SD

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment Pierre, SD

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

First Thursdays (Summer Nights) Fort Pierre, SD

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 415 Ash Ave, Fort Pierre, SD

Summer festival with vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, food, fun.