Everglades City, FL

What’s up Everglades City: Local events calendar

Everglades City Journal
 6 days ago

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Everglades City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everglades City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBH0Z_0cFqPXd400

SAVE the ECity Bank MUSIC FESTIVAL

Everglades City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139

MUSIC FESTIVAL to benefit "Save the Bank of Everglades Building" campaign. Well-known local musicians donating their talent plus an auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXILs_0cFqPXd400

Meditate with Wolves

Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1161 27th Street Southwest, Naples, FL 34117

Join one of our trained guides for a private walk through the sanctuary to meet and commune with the animals in guided meditation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230Cep_0cFqPXd400

Halloween

Everglades City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Halloween, though not a public holiday, is nevertheless a very popular celebration in the United States. Held on the last day of October, many homes decorate their yards with carved pumpkins and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ekrsh_0cFqPXd400

TVSN Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Everglades City

Everglades City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Everglades City (FL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. The Village School of Naples (Naples, FL) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbH3J_0cFqPXd400

Killing Mr. Watson

Chokoloskee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 360 Mamie Street, Chokoloskee, FL 34138

Re-enactment of "Killing Mr. Watson" at the historic Smallwood Store plus food, music, auction to benefit to benefit Save the ECity Bank.

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
