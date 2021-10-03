CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flasher, ND

What’s up Flasher: Local events calendar

Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 6 days ago

(FLASHER, ND) Flasher is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flasher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8G9L_0cFqPWkL00

New Mexico Athletic Grants

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNPSi_0cFqPWkL00

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Glen Ullin/Hebron

Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Glen Ullin/Hebron (Glen Ullin, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame/Scranton] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 5 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XleGd_0cFqPWkL00

Halloween Kids Bash

Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4480 Fort Lincoln Road, Mandan, ND 58554

When Haunted Fort is a little scary for some, there is always Haunted Fort's Halloween Kids Bash.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cH9IY_0cFqPWkL00

Dakota Roughriders Friends of NRA

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND

COME ON OUT TO THE 3rd ANNUAL DAKOTA ROUGHRIDERS FRIENDS OF THE NRA!!! FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, 2021. MANDAN EAGLES CLUB. 1400 COLLINS AVE. MANDAN ND. WE ARE A NON PROFIT 501(c)3 GROUP WHO RAISE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY5SN_0cFqPWkL00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mandan, ND 58554

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Flasher Journal

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
6
Followers
218
Post
759
Views
ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

