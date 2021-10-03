What’s up Flasher: Local events calendar

(FLASHER, ND) Flasher is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flasher:

New Mexico Athletic Grants Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Glen Ullin/Hebron Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Glen Ullin/Hebron (Glen Ullin, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Bowman County co-op [Bowman/Rhame/Scranton] (Bowman, ND) on Tuesday, October 5 @ 7p.

Halloween Kids Bash Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4480 Fort Lincoln Road, Mandan, ND 58554

When Haunted Fort is a little scary for some, there is always Haunted Fort's Halloween Kids Bash.

Dakota Roughriders Friends of NRA Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1400 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND

COME ON OUT TO THE 3rd ANNUAL DAKOTA ROUGHRIDERS FRIENDS OF THE NRA!!! FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, 2021. MANDAN EAGLES CLUB. 1400 COLLINS AVE. MANDAN ND. WE ARE A NON PROFIT 501(c)3 GROUP WHO RAISE...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mandan, ND 58554

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!