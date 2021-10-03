CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, IN

New Market calendar: What's coming up

New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) Live events are lining up on the New Market calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Market:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgAI8_0cFqPT6A00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1530 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8VKq_0cFqPT6A00

Murder at the Annonville Manor

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 221 S Washington St, Crawfordsville, IN

A dinner party to die for! More information coming, stay tuned!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1Emh_0cFqPT6A00

Ironman

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1389 County Rd 200 S, Crawfordsville, IN

Welcome to the 2021 Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Come out and enjoy a weekend of fun for only $25 for a weekend pass for two days of race action. Bring your own Motorcycle, ATV or eMTB...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkcfM_0cFqPT6A00

Game Day at Wabash vs. Oberlin + CIBE (Center for Innovation, Business & Entrepreneurship)

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 301 W Wabash Ave, Crawfordsville, IN

Experience the energy and excitement of game day at Wabash! Your visit will begin with an introduction to Wabash and the admissions process. Then tour our beautiful, historic campus and learn more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8uYI_0cFqPT6A00

Crawfordsville Farmers Market

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Pike St, Crawfordsville, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM Location:100 West Pike Street in historic downtown Crawfordsville

#New Technologies#Game Day#Sun Oct 10#Event Rsvps#Atv
