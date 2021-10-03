What’s up Briggsdale: Local events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Briggsdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsdale:

NASA Colorado Regional

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 4754 W 31st St, Greeley, CO

https://nasa-sports.com/nasa-colorado-regional/ You may also like the following events from NASA Powerlifting

Be the Difference

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 715 10th St, Greeley, CO

Join us for our Be the Difference event on October 8th 2021, where we will finally be BACK IN PERSON! This event will take place at Zoe’s Cafe and Events located at 715 10th St, Greeley, CO 80631...

NRA Certified Pistol Instructor Certification

Nunn, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 16126 Co Rd 96, Nunn, CO

Prerequisites: Successful completion of NRA Basic Instructor Training (BIT) and NRA Basic Pistol courses. Possession of basic firearm safety and shooting skills. Instructor Candidates will...

Amy Grant

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 10th Ave, Greeley, CO

Union Colony Civic Center Greeley, CO 80633 7:00 PM source Amy Grant div hr Location: Union Colony Civic Center 40.425898, -104.695216 Greeley, CO 80633 Get Directions div hr About this event...

Skeet Practice

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Range: Skeet Contact: Dennis Miller 970-356-2420 See the Skeet page for more information

